Sony was desperate and paid too much Bungie to run after Microsoft, for Michael Pachter – Nerd4.life

Michael Pachter, the famous Wedbush Securities analyst, also wanted to comment on theacquisition of Bungie for $ 3.6 billion by Sonycalling it a move desperate, made to run after Microsoft and not be left behind. In short, according to him Sony has paid too much.

Pachter made these fiery statements to the microphones of Yahoo! Finance, motivating them by looking at Bungie’s revenues, not exactly exceptional.

“It’s as if Sony wanted to officially declare that they weren’t left behind, so they bought Bungie. For comparison, EA bought Respawn about three or four years ago for $ 700 million with 400 developers. And those guys generate $ 700 million a year in revenues. Bungie generates approximately $ 200 million in revenue. So I think Sony has paid too much.“

Not happy with the trip, Pachter also added: “I think it was Sony’s way of communicating that they wouldn’t let Microsoft go on, so they bought it out of desperation. This is an agreement that makes no sense to me.“

Let’s say that his point of view also echoes that of other analysts, who saw the acquisition as too expensive. Of course, it must be said that Bungie will play a strategic role in Sony’s plans with live service games, which goes beyond the revenues produced by the company.