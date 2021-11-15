Sony WF-XB700 on offer for Black Friday: discount and price

You are looking for a pair of “true wireless” earphones reliable and versatile, usable both in everyday life and in your training sessions? Amazon then has the right product for you. The in-ear headphones Sony WF-XB700 I am one of top offers of the early Black Friday 2021, with a 60% discount on the list price.









Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earphones: features and functionality

Designed to give the best sound experience and the best possible user experience, the Sony WF-XB700 is a great little powerhouse of technology. The ergonomic and functional design is characterized by the so-called triple seal ergonomics: The headphones rest inside the ear cup in three different points, so as to offer a safe and comfortable fit. We should not be surprised, therefore, if the Sony WF-XB700 will not bother even after a few hours of continuous use and will not “splash” out of the ear during physical activity. IPx4 water: they are so resistant to splashes of water and sweat and can be used without problems even during the most intensive workouts.

Also, thanks to EXTRA BASS technology from Sony, the WF-XB700 earphones deliver deep and persistent bass. Thanks to the electronic bass optimizer, which allows you to bring out the bass frequencies you want. Technology Bluetooth used by Sony, then, ensures the best possible listening experience: the audio signal is sent simultaneously to both earphones, ensuring a stable and long-lasting connection. The batteries, on the other hand, are equipped with aautonomy of 18 hours of reproduction continuous and, thanks to the case with fast charging, just 10 minutes will be enough to have an additional autonomy of one hour.

Available in dual black and blue colors, Sony’s in-ear headphones interact with thevoice assistant of the smartphone in a simple and immediate way. Just a touch on the headset to activate the connection to start “talking” with the Google Assistant or with Siri without having to pull the phone out of the pocket. The other buttons on the external shell of the headphones, on the other hand, allow you to answer incoming calls, make hands-free phone calls and increase or decrease the playback volume.

Sony WF-XB700 earphones discounted by 60%: price and offer

On the occasion of Black Friday 2021 in advance, the Sony WF-XB700 are available at the lowest price ever on Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce platform. The 60% discount allows you to save almost 100 euros on the list price: instead of paying 150 euros, it will be possible to buy them for 59.99 euros. A decidedly attractive price for one of the most versatile and popular earphones of recent years.

