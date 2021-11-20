Sony WH-XB900N, wireless and smart headphones discounted by 50%

The Black Friday it is, without a doubt, the best time to make your hi-tech purchases. In particular when it comes to headphones and earphones. In these days preceding the “Black Friday” most loved by users, in fact, the e-commerce giant has offered offers and discounts never seen before on dozens of products in this category. Sony WH-XB900N, smart hip headphones available with a discount of more than 50%.









Sony WH-XB900N, the smart headphones with EXTRA BASS

Featuring a simple and essential design, with very wide earpads and several joints to fold them as you prefer, the Sony WH-XB900N are designed to offer a listening experience of the highest level and extreme comfort. The EXTRA BASS mode (which we also find in the WF-XB700 earphones) guarantees precise rhythms that give body to any audio track played (better if in high quality, with streaming audio services such as Amazon Music Unlimited, free for three months from this link ).

The noise cancellation system allows you to completely isolate yourself from the outside world and focus on listening or physical activity or what you are doing at the moment. There is no shortage of smart features: the Sony WH-XB900N are compatible with Google Assistant and optimized for use with Alexa. Just sync the headphones with your smartphone – both via Bluetooth and via NFC – and activate the digital assistant with the “keyword”: at that point you can interact with Alexa or Google Assistant in an immediate and natural way.

The “touch” controls are positioned on the earpads: just touch the plastic cover to increase or decrease the volume and change the track. And placing the palm of the hand on the headset activates the system Quick attention: Noise canceling technology is disabled so you can interact with the people in front of you. The battery lasts about 30 hours, while charging takes 4 hours.

Sony WH-XB900N on offer for Black Friday, price and discount

Despite the top-of-the-range technical features, for the Amazon Black Friday week the Sony WH-XB900N are at a very attractive price. Compared to the price list, in fact, the over-ear wireless headphones of the Japanese manufacturer are discounted by 52%. The price goes like this from 250 euros to 119.90 euros: a top offer price on Black Friday from the global e-commerce giant.

This is then joined by the possibility of pay in 5 interest-free installments and without preliminary costs: during the purchase phase, simply select the Amazon installment payment and follow the procedure on the screen.

Sony WH-XB900N headphones with noise cancellation, EXTRA BASS and Google Assistant and Alexa