Sony will add the hit indie “Unpacking” to its PlayStation catalog next week

Sony will finally incorporate the famous indie into its catalog unpackingthe innovative experience that won 14 awards, including the BAFTA Game of the Year 2021 Y best audio and Innovation in the Game Developers Awards 2022. The game distributed by Humble Games and the study Witch Beam will be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems starting May 10.

What audiences fell in love with Unpacking is its calming pace and narrative that captures attention through the meaning of the objects being unpacked. This zen-style game has a simple mechanic: players will have to put all of the protagonist’s things in order after moving to a new home. While looking for a way to put everything in its place, clues are found about the life that one is “ordering”.

The indie experience began as a viral gif posted in 2018, when programmer and co-designer Tim Dawson He showed the first image of the experience via his Twitter. “The thing is, Unpacking probably wouldn’t have happened if people hadn’t paid attention to it. We started developing it as a side project, so we couldn’t say it happened accidentally, but it couldn’t have been done any other way, because it only became the next serious Witch Beam game when people went crazy for it,” he recounted.

Tim Dawson and Wren Brier won two Baftas for Unpacking

In this way, PlayStation will enable in your collection the title that has consolidated a score of 86 on Metacritic and has conquered the hearts of critics and the public.

