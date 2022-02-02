Sony will release 10 live service games by the end of 2026 – Nerd4.life

During the last financial report, Sony announced that it plans to launch on the market 10 live service PS5 and PS4 games by the end of 2026.

The confirmation came from CFO Hiroki Totoki who, commenting on the recent acquisition of Bungie for 3.6 billion, confirmed that the authors of Destiny and Halo are working on a “big new IP” and reiterated that Sony will rely on the studio’s expertise for its live service plans from now on.

As we have already discussed several times on our pages, Sony’s desire to expand also in the field of multiplayer games and GaaS was already understood long before the acquisition of Bungie. Totoki did not go into detail on the live service games in development at PlayStation Studios, but as we all know one of these will be the multiplayer of The Last of Uswhich according to some rumors will be free-to-play.

In addition, PlayStation London Studio, Firesprite and Insomniac Games are also making multiplayer titles, according to job announcements published in recent months.

At the same time, Sony won’t abandon single player experiences, as SIE CEO Jim Ryan announced last year that over 25 PS5 and PS4 exclusives are in the works. In short, there should be games for all tastes.