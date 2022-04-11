Sony works on PS3 emulation on PS5 after receiving the new PlayStation Plus

Share

It has been one of the most criticized points of the new PlayStation Plus.

One of the big announcements that the month of March left us was that of the complete renovation of PlayStation PLus, a PlayStation subscription service that would include a series of levels after a merger with PlayStation Now. Also, the idea of ​​this new PS Plus would be attract more users and curb the rise of Xbox Game Pass.

However, it must be said that there are a number of differences between the two services, such as, for example, the fact that, despite not being completely ruled out, it will not include launch games unlike its Xbox counterpart, although it does There will be some of the great games from the PS4 and PS5 catalog.

Despite all this, the greatest criticism has gone to lack of PS3 emulationso that the games on this platform cannot be downloaded and played, but can only be played in streaming, which means a dependency on the Internet connection that, in case of failure, would imply that the games would go to pedals and with constant frame drops.

Sony would be looking for a solution for PS3 emulation on PlayStation Plus

Thus, it seems that according to a rumor originating from Jeff Grub, Sony would be working on the emulation of PS3 games so that they can be downloaded on PS5, warning the journalist that it may be something that takes time. Of course, since it is not official information, it is best to take this rumor with tweezers until confirmed or denied by Sony or the PlayStation division.

Similarly, it should be noted that PlayStation’s interest in improving this service may be key, since the lack of backwards compatibility with previous generations to PS4 It has been one of the most criticized points of PS5, especially if we take into account that Xbox Series does not have these problems.

For the rest, we will have to be patient to see if this renewal of PlayStation Plus ends up meeting expectations. All this said, remember that it will be released in Junereaching the different markets in stages starting with Asia.

