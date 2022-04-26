Sony would be looking for a new Spider-Man after being rejected by Andrew Garfield

After the overwhelming success of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, Sony saw an opportunity to move forward with plans for a satellite saga of the character starring his villains, but also one to bring back Andrew Garfield as the arachnid hero. However, a new report indicates that the British does not want to return and the study could choose a new face.

According to a leak taken up by Forbes, Sony would have received a refusal from Andrew Garfield for the Oscar-nominated actor to reprise his role as the wall climber. This would have put the executives, who are still determined to create their own saga with villains and antiheroes satellites of that character, in search of a new actor to take the role in their saga.

The journalist who shared this report, Paul Tassi, says it’s believable that this happened given the success Garfield has had as a performer outside of the superhero world. It should be remembered that he has just been nominated for Best Actor, at the Academy Awards, for Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93%, a Netflix original musical. Not to mention, he’s already appearing in high-profile projects.

Currently, the so-called Venom-verse, which started that film, has only three released titles. The first installment, the sequel Venom: Carnage Unleashed – 45%, and Morbius – twenty-one%. All of these films have been panned by critics, although the first two have been box office hits. The second being even more unexpected given that it was released during the pandemic last year.

The studio is known to have at least three other projects in development. One is a story about Kraven the hunter, Spidey’s well-known antagonist who will be played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and is already filming. It is also known that a film of Madame Web, an ally of the wall climber, is in pre-production and that it will be played by Dakota Johnson. Filming is expected to begin in the middle of the year.

The third is the most mysterious, but it is suspected that it would be a female lead project based on Spider-Woman, and that director Olivia Wilde signed on to direct. However, this is the one that there have been fewer updates. Given that the filmmaker has other projects on the way, it will be necessary to see in the following months if she is still thinking about her arachnid film.

At the moment, nothing is confirmed. It is known that Marvel and Sony are collaborating on a fourth installment of Spider-Man as part of the main canon of the MCU and that Tom Holland will return to be the protagonist. If it is true that he has given up on Garfield, despite the requests from fans who have requested his third installment, which could never be done, it would be necessary to think about which more or less famous actor, like those who have resorted to his other projects. , they might have their sights set on giving us our fourth Peter Parker in live-action.

