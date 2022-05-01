Sony would claim that Jon Watts and Zendaya are also part of the next Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland

Although Spider-Man: No Way Home It was a success both critically and at the box office, neither Sony nor Marvel Studios have formalized their plans for a Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland’s version of the arachnid.

In fact, beyond a statement from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, there is currently no formal indication of the development of the next Spidey live-action film.

But while the making of another Spider-Man movie seems imminent, a recent Deadline report hinted at what Sony, the studio that controls the rights to the hero, would be up to for the film.

In the context of the announcement that Jon Watts is stepping down from directing Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four reboot, Deadline indicated that Sony would be aiming for Watts to direct the next Spider-Man movie. All while also looking for Zendaya to continue in the saga as Michelle Jones-Watson.

“Sony and their Spider-Man producers have made it clear that they hope to reunite Watts with Holland and Zendaya to continue the series. Watts has not officially retired from that franchise, but if it did happen, it looks like it would be in the future,” the report says.

Although Holland’s continuity as Spider-Man/Peter Parker is something that has been taken for granted for the next film adaptation of the wall-crawler, the participation of Watts and Zendaya raises more questions. After all, while after No Way Home It didn’t take long for some fans to speculate as to which director might take over for an eventual second MCU Spidey trilogy, the director pulling out of the reboot. The Fantastic Four because he was exhausted after working on the spider-hero movies since 2016.

On the other hand, considering that No Way Home ended with MJ, Ned, and the rest of the world forgetting who Peter Parker was, a return of Zendaya might prove a little more narratively complex than the most recent film’s poignant ending.

But, as the report points out, those are Sony’s current ambitions, so everything could change between now and the final announcement of this Spider man 4.