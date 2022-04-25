Sony’s award-winning headband headphones with brutal noise cancellation mark a new historical minimum price on Amazon

If you are looking for Bluetooth headphones with incredible noise cancellation, the SonyWH-1000XM4 They are one of the best options currently available on the market and are on sale on Amazon at their historical minimum price: 245.44 euros.





Sony WH1000XM4 – Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones (Bluetooth, Optimized for Alexa and Google Assistant, 30 h Battery, Optimal for Working at Home, Micro Hands-Free), Black, One Size

With a recommended retail price of 380 euros, it can be purchased on Amazon with a great discount of more than 130 euros the Sony WH-1000XM4, one of the company’s best Bluetooth headphones, staying at 245.44 euros. They are the winners of the Xataka 2020 awards.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are a reference Bluetooth headphones in the sector of models with active noise cancellation. Closed circumaural (wraps around the ear for better insulation), with 40mm aluminum-lined LCP diaphragm and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, although they also have NFC and multi-connection function for use with up to two devices at once.

With a frequency response of 4 Hz to 40 kHz (by cable, since in Bluetooth it is 20 Hz to 40 kHz), they are compatible with Hi-Res Audio, DSEE Extreme and Edge AI, as well as with the A2DP sound profiles, AVRCP, HFP, HSP. Also with SBC, AAC and LDAC. Its battery is up to 30 hours per charge and is recharged by USB-C.

