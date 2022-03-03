Sony’s best headphones plummet

These Sony headphones are better than the AirPods Max for several reasons.

There’s no doubt that the AirPods Max are great on-ear bluetooth headphones, but these Sony WH-1000XM4 they bring out the colors to anyoneboth for benefits and for its price, which today falls from 379 euros to €277 in an epic crash. They are highly recommended headphones, several of our editors use them on a daily basis and they are a very successful sound enhancement in calls, video calls and music of all kinds.

The model that has the best market price is the color midnight blue (Navy blue). The comparisons between the AirPods Max and these Sony are hateful. As users of Apple devices it is logical to sweep home, but these Sony WH-1000XM4 are amazing. They are lighter, have a greater autonomyits fast charge is more effective, a more universal connectivity and they cost half. In that case, is it worth buying AirPods Max with this offer involved?

Buy the alternative to AirPods Max for half the price

A crash of more than 100 euros in the price of some high end headphones It is something to keep in mind. Brands like Sony, Bose, Audio Technica or Harman/Kardon have some of the best and most balanced headphones (wired or not) on the market today. Don’t let the opportunity slip away to have one of the most recommended and best portable sound systems at a crazy price.

The battery in these Sony headsets offers a estimated duration of 30 hours, something that is already much better than other alternatives on the market such as the AirPods Max that only reach 20 hours. The body of these Sony headphones is made mainly in plasticthat is true, but for that reason they are lighter and more resistant to a fortuitous fall. Your connection of fast charging is USB-C and with just 10 minutes plugged in we can enjoy up to 5 extra hours of use.

Their 400mm drivers they will catch your ears and allow you to enjoy all the nuances of calls as well as music and multimedia content that you see. Its drivers, in addition, they are tactilewith which you can, with gestures, increase / decrease volume, skip songs, answer calls and activate noise cancellation.

These Sony WH-1000XM4 have 5 built-in microphones on your body, making it easy to get high-quality active noise cancellation. It is one of the best noise cancellations you can find today. This has given these Sony headphones some awards since their launch. This cancellation is adaptive and it will change as we have more or less noise around us. They alone learn from our movements and will adapt to situations and places.

In addition, we are not required to use your Bluetooth 5.0 connectivitysince we have a female connector 3.5mm jack to be able to use this, use the cable that we want and thus listen to the music with hardly any losses. While Bluetooth sound quality has improved dramatically in recent years, there’s no better way to listen to music. studio quality music than doing it by cable.

