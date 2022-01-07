Sony’s electric car knows so much about Tesla. At least according to what we saw in the preview at the CES in Las Vegas, close to a production model

He knows a lot about Tesla … / Sony Mobility is born, now we are

The long approach to the automotive sector of the Japanese giant continues. After the preview last January, Sony unveiled a second prototype. It is also a sign of the times that the largest event dedicated to consumer electronics in the world, rather than car shows, is chosen to unveil new models. And it is good that new players enter the world of mobility, with innovative ideas and technologies. There is a lot of talk about Apple-car, but Sony is way ahead. AND announces the creation of an operating company Sony Mobility Inc., “through which it intends to explore the entry into the electric vehicle market“. The prototype is called VISION-S, has two engines for a total 400 kW and road tests have been underway in Europe since December 2020.

He knows a lot about Tesla… / Up to 7 seats, with a focus on safety and entertainment

The exterior, as we said, is somewhat reminiscent of the Tesla Model 3, but the interior (up to 7 seats) it’s all sack of Sony, with a focus mainly on safety and entertainment. The operating system supports “rby knowing and analyzing the surrounding environment in real time, with sensors installed at 360 degrees around the vehicle. These sensors include image sensors High sensitivity CMOS, high resolution and wide dynamic range. And LiDAR sensors that accurately detect three-dimensional space. In addition, the system provides intuitive driver interaction in conjunction with the vehicle’s audio system and HMI system. So that the driver can accurately assess the state of the surrounding environment, such as the presence of emergency vehicles, even from the inside “. Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors are used for monitoring functions for driver authentication and to supervise passengers. They also support intuitive gestures and voice commands. With a new feature that will allow users to customize the display and the sounds of acceleration and deceleration.

Ready for autonomous driving with 5G

Sony has positioned remote operation as a key technology, ahead of the arrival of theera of autonomous driving. He conducted driving experiments by connecting Japan and Germany with the 5G. And it is working with its partners to achieve low-latency transmission (video and control signals) and communication control (monitoring and forecasting). As for entertainment, the seat speakers create a three-dimensional sound field, with streaming service compatible with “360 Reality Audio”. Offering a musical experience “engaging as if the passengers were surrounded from a live performance by a favorite artist“. In addition, to deliver a high-quality cinematic experience, the VISION-S includes the integrated digital video service “BRAVIA CORE for VISION-S”. Allowing shared or individual video playback on the front wide screen and individual rear seat displays.