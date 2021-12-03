Tech

Sony’s job announcement confirms the existence of the project?

According to reports from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier a few months ago, Sony and Naughty Dog would be working on a remake of The Last of Us, the first chapter of the acclaimed series originally released in 2013 at the end of the PlayStation 3 life cycle.

To date, no official confirmations have been received regarding the existence of the project, however a job posting recently posted by Sony San Diego seems to feed some suspicion. As you can see through the girdle shown below, the company says it is interested in hiring new collaborators for a 3D action-adventure being developed in collaboration with PlayStation Visuals, a support team that has made its contribution to games such as Uncharted, Death Stranding, God of War and The Last of Us Part II.

What is most suspicious are the objectives that Sony pursues with this mysterious project: Implement pre-existing gameplay systems in a new context, or even “Enhance existing level scripts for interactions and confrontations”. All this suggests that the basics of the gameplay of The Last of Us Part II, praised as much as the narrative sector of the game, will be reused for the realization of the remake of the original chapter. This would make the two products perfectly compatible and it would nullify the technical gap between one game and another. For the moment, in any case, these are only speculations and it will be good to wait for a possible announcement from Sony.

