Sony’s OLED TV range will include a fourth lower-end series, the A75K

On Sony’s official website it appeared a new OLED TV from the previously unannounced Bravia XR range, the Bravia XR A75K. As the abbreviation suggests, this is a model that is positioned under the new A80K, announced at CES 2022 together with the new top of the range QD-OLED A95K and the series dedicated to small cuts A90K. The new model will be available only in the dimensions of 55 and 65 inches and, according to when described on the web page dedicated to it, it will have practically all the main features of the A80K series.

In particular, from a comparison between the descriptions of the two models, the A75K appears to have a simplified version of the Acoustic Surface Audio sound system, which in comparison to the A80K series loses the designation “plus”, with only two actuators instead of three of the superior model. The two brackets that act as brackets apparently change, without mentioning the triple configuration offered by the A80K series and there will be no new premium remote control supplied, which may not be so bad news.

As for the rest, all the features of the A80K series seem to be confirmed, including the XR video processor, the Google TV platform, HDMI 2.1 inputs with support for 4K 120Hz video signals, compatibility with the new Bravia CAM and automatic image optimization capabilities based on ambient light. The only variable could be that of a different OLED panel, but there are no technical details that can give indications one way or the other. It is assumed that the A80K series uses the same panel as the A90J series but without a heatsink and this could also be the case for the A75K series, but these are just guesses. At the moment, as with the other models in the TV range, Sony has not yet communicated price indications.