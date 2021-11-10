Sony’s PS5 and PS4 promotions revealed by a leak – Nerd4.life

Thanks to some pictures posted on Twitter by a German player they were unveiled promotions in advance, or parts of them, that Sony has planned for the Black Friday for gamers PS5 and PS4.

The shots, as you can see in the tweet below, immortalize promotional material from which we learn that Sony’s Black Friday offers will be available from November 19th to November 29th.

Among the games that are available at discounted rates at authorized retailers we find some of the PS5 and PS4 exclusives most popular with players, including Gran Turismo Sport, Ghost of Tsushima, as well as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut for PS5.

An offer relating to thePlayStation Plus subscription for 12 months, which on the occasion of Black Friday will be available for purchase with a 33% discount, for a total of about 40 euros.

We would like to clarify that since it is a leak it must be taken with pliers, waiting for official information. It is also not excluded that Sony also has other promotions in store. For example, there will most likely also be a new load of offers also in the PlayStation Store that will be added to the promotions active from today, which include Yakuza 6 and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.