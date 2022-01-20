Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida is already playing it – Nerd4.life

God of War works on Steam Deck and the confirmation comes directly from Shuhei Yoshida, former head of Sony Worldwide Studios and now Head of PlayStation Indies, who already has Valve’s “portable console” and is already playing the Sony title on it, judging by the explicit tweet published in the past few hours.

It is no mystery that Yoshida already has Steam Deck, since he had already revealed, again via Twitter, that he is in possession of one of the first models of the Valve device, proudly shown through various photos. On the other hand, it is known that Yoshida is first of all a great video game enthusiast, so in his spare time he often and willingly dedicates himself to this passion, although it is also his main job.

In the photo, the head of the indies on PlayStation happily shows his Steam Deck with God of War in the PC version running, among other things from a location and a position that could almost make him seem sitting in a moment of particular “comfort” . But beyond the situation, we can also accept the information that God of War obviously works well on Steam Deck.

It should be noted, however, that among the many answers there is also that of Neil Druckmann who seems to be somewhat “envious” of the executive Sony, replying to the tweet in a rather joking way.

In the meantime, God of War for PC has received update 1.0.2, after the great success of the launch on Steam.