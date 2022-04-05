Sony’s Spider-Man Universe: The Confirmed Upcoming Movies

Peter Parker is one of the most beloved characters and he alone has a huge gallery of characters and villains to have his own universe. That’s why (and due to rights issues) we not only see him in the MCU, but also Sony’s Spider-Man Universe exists.

The most recent film in this franchise was Morbius, which also leaves great possibilities for the future with its post credits scene. However, there is hardly a couple of projects confirmed and under development. Here we tell you more about them.

Hey, slow down brainiac! What is this Sony Spider-Man Universe?

Surely you remember that a few years ago the rights to use the Marvel characters were shared between several companies: Sony, Disney/Marvel Studios and Fox. The latter was acquired by the “house of the mouse”, so the rights it had in their possession (primarily X-Men and Fantastic Four) returned to Marvel hands.

However, Disney has not been able to completely own the rights to Spider-Man and his huge gallery of characters (according to a report from Variety in 2018 it could be close to 900 characters). Sony has been able to take advantage of the situation and that is why it “lends” Tom Holland to be part of the huge and complex MCU.

However, Sony has taken it upon itself to create his own universe starring other characters from the wall-crawling comics. This is how the two Venom movies and now the Morbius movie came about.

Eye: Independently, Sony also has its Spider-Versewhat is the franchise animated starring Miles Morales. It started with ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ in 2018 and will have two new installments in 2022 and 2023.

Who is the Spider-Man of the Sony Universe?

The answer seemed obvious until recently, as Sony is also the studio behind Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies (although it produces them alongside Marvel Studios).

However, Spider-Man: No Way Home made it very clear to us that Eddie Brock indeed belongs to a completely different universe from the MCU and recently, it was confirmed that Venom and Morbius They take place in the same world.

And to leave more doubts, the director Daniel Espinosa commented to cinema mix that in that world (Sony’s Spider-Man Universe) there is a Spidey, BUT as far as he knows “the audience will soon find out” who it is.

So for now, we can’t be 100% sure that this is the same Peter Parker as Tom Holland. From Spider-Man: No Way Home rumors have surfaced that Sony could reprise Andrew Garfield as a Spidey and this other universe would be the perfect opportunity. So far nothing is confirmed.

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe Movies

This universe begins with Venom (2018) and continues with Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) and Morbius (2022). For now these are the only released productions, but Sony is already working on others.

Kraven the Hunter (2023 – in production)

As you can see, until now the Sony universe has focused on making movies starring comic book villains. And this production is no exception, as it focuses on Kraven, who is a skilled hunter who sets his sights on Spider-Man.

This project is very old, but in 2020 JC Chandor was announced as director and in 2021 Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kravenafter giving life to Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

For now, Venom and Morbius have had their origin stories adapted to the big screen, so we could expect something similar from this film.

Madame Web (in development)

Another future project of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is this one focused on Cassandra Web/Madame Web. In the comics she is a mutant with abilities of clairvoyance.

The writers of Morbius, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, are currently working on this film. However, it has already been confirmed to director SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones) for the project. Also the actress dakota johnson confirmed that it will be Madame Web and in the cast we will also see sydney sweeney (Cassie in euphoria) co-starring in an undisclosed role.

Madame Web was an occasional character on the ’90s Spidey series:

Venom 3 (in development)

Since 2018, actor Tom Hardy had said that he was contracted to make three films like Venom. The third installment of the character was confirmed in December of last year when Amy Pascal commented to Collider they were barely in the early planning stages.

The end of Venom gave way to the arrival of Carnage in the sequel, and the end of this one we could have a clue of what is coming. As you may remember, in the strange wedding between Shriek and Carnage is the climax of the film.

there it appears Detective Patrick Mulligan and it seems that he is killed by Shriek who sought his revenge. But later, after the fight between Carnage and Venom is over, we can see the detective alive and with a particular blue glow in his eyes, which means that he has a symbiote inside him.

And no, it would not be Carnage, because in the comics this character becomes the host of the symbiote known as toxinwho is a descendant of Carnage.

Other projects

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe plans have morphed many times and there are projects that have been soooo years in the making. One of them is the one starring Black Cat and Silver Sable. First there was talk of a movie starring both, then solo projects and the latest report says that it could be a series.

The same has happened with Silkwhose real name is Cindy Moon and she’s a girl who was bitten by the same spider as Peter Parker. However, she is unable to control her abilities and she spends a couple of years locked in a bunker until she resurfaces and brings Spider-Man a couple of problems.

For now, it is known that this project could be the first series from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

Also in 2020 it was announced that the actress and director Olivia Wilde had been hired to direct a project starring a female character at Sony. Until now it is not known who it is, although all the bets are with Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman.

The film of the Sinister Six or the Sinister Six, but it seems they haven’t let him go. It is one of Sony’s oldest projects, since it began to be cooked from Amazing Spider-Man 2 And while they no longer continued the Andrew Garfield saga, the studio refused to scrap the idea of ​​bringing six classic villains together in the same movie.

In the comics, the original members of this group are the Vulture, Doctor Octopus, the Sandman, Electro, Mysterio, and Kraven the Hunter. Of the latter, we already told you that it will have its own film. Also, the post credits scene of Morbius it also makes it clear that this team could come true, although perhaps not with the same characters.

And are you excited about Sony’s Spider-Man Universe or are you one of those who thinks that Marvel Studios should take over everything?