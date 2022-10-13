Sookton-Eng and Fitzgerald surprise in the Cairns tournament quarterfinals by beating

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) is the governing body of world tennis. (Infobae)

the thai tennis player Chanchai Sookton-Eng and the Australian player Patrick Fitzgerald They gave the bell by winning in one hour and twenty-nine minutes by 7-5 and 6-4 to the australians Blake Mott Y Thomas Patton in the quarterfinals of the tournament cairns. With this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the players during the semifinals of the championship.

The losing couple managed to break their opponents’ serve 2 times, while the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times. Likewise, in the first service Sookton-Eng and Fitzgerald had 58% effectiveness, 2 double faults and achieved 65% of the points on serve, while their rivals achieved 74% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and won the game. 58% of the points on serve.

In the semifinals Sookton-Eng and Fitzgerald will face the Australian players calum puttergill Y Aaron Addison.

The celebration of the tournament cairns (ITF Australia F12) takes place between October 11 and 15 on an outdoor hard court. A total of 16 couples face each other in the tournament.

