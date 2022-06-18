Soon a fight in the ring? Tyson Fury violently attacks Cristiano Ronaldo: “Young people are overshadowed”

The current WBC world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury is a huge fan of Manchester United. The past season has been difficult for the Mancunians and their fans, Fury included.

A disappointing 6th place in the final standings and Manchester United misses the Champions League next season. While the Red Devils finished second last season, this sixth place hurts.

The boxing legend has a hypothesis to explain this performance gap: the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese arrived from Juventus to help his former club regain the heights. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner still finished as his club’s top scorer and saved his team several times by scoring decisive goals that helped ManU finish in the top 6.

CR7 will always be Mancunian – except for a huge surprise – next season. “It’s good news that Ronaldo is staying, but here’s a theory: when they didn’t have him the season before, they finished second in the Premier League, then we had Ronaldo and we finished sixth.” said Fury in an interview given to the Mirror.

For the boxer, the presence of the football legend on the ground is harmful for young players. “I’m not saying it’s a bad asset, it’s a great asset, but sometimes with a star player he carries the team and the youngsters are overshadowed by all that. They don’t have their chance to shine because ‘the great Ronaldo’ is on the pitch.'”

“When you have a superstar like Ronaldo everyone relies on him to score goals and if he wasn’t there they would score the goals themselves, like they did last season“, he adds again.

Manchester United is preparing to work hard next season to find the top of the national and international scene with its new coach Erik ten Hag, freshly arrived from Ajax Amsterdam.