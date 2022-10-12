soon a Groot solo film (according to Vin Diesel)?

Nobody really expected it, but Vin Diesel hinted that a movie about Groot, the character of the Guardians of the Galaxywas possible at Marvel.

At Warner, Dwayne Johnson claims to bring the future of the DC universe to the cinema thanks to black adam. On the side of Marvel, on the other hand, Vin Diesel reveals thata movie about Grootthe character he doubles since Guardians of the Galaxy, would be in gestation. The Cosmic Heroes Band Little Wordy Tree Will Soon Be In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3and could therefore also be entitled to another solo project after the very kindly forgettable short films My name is Groot from Disney+.

An idea which is surprising since it would make Groot the only Guardian to have his own movie, whose place in the MCU raises just as many questions. It is in an Instagram post that the actor of the franchise Fast & Furious gave this information (and without jargon):

“So my niece calls me and says…thank you Uncle Vin for making My Name is Groot, haha…the shorts written and directed by the talented Kristin Leopre. It was awesome to do, but it’s also great to watch them with my angels. No wonder Marvel wants to do the Planet X movie.”

Planet X is the homeworld of Groot’s race, the Flora colossi, and first appears in the comics in Annihilators #1 in 2010. Groot is accused of treason and punished by his people after having usurped the title of king of Planet X. His relationship with those of his kind is very strained sincehe gets banned after killing one of his own who tortured rodents, the other inhabitants of his world. A fight that presaged his relationship with Rocket.

Game of Trunks

Marvel Studios has not communicated anything about the veracity of the information shared by Vin Diesel, but if such a film sees the light of day, we can already assume that it will not be greedy in replicas. In the MCU, the feature film could be a continuation of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. A choice that would be logical since the team is supposed to dissolve after this film, as director James Gunn has announced for months. So Groot would return to his roots for willow-o (that was the last pun) adventures.

Vin Diesel continues to take root in the MCU

Unless Planet X serves to introduce a planet doomed to be destroyed by a future big threat after Kanglike Galactus the Devourer of Worlds or the destructive invasion of Annihilus.

The other less ambitious possibility would be to make it a long flashback in the manner of Black Widow. The film would then the story of Groot’s origins and meeting Rocket and would have no impact on the MCU. This would therefore bring the film closer to a parenthesis for a young audience than an essential entry to follow the Marvel universe, as is the Disney + series on the character.