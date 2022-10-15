Soon, a new Taylor Swift album

No re-recorded album this year for Taylor Swift, but a 10th studio album! It was during the VMAs of 2022 that the famous singer announced the news, to the delight of her fans. Highly anticipated, Midnights will be released on October 21. While waiting to find out, here is all the information we were able to gather.

Four versions of the album will be available with different colors: Moonstone Blue Edition (the standard version), Jade Green Edition, Blood Moon Edition and Mahogany Edition. Each of his albums includes thirteen songs, a lyric booklet and never-before-seen photos. As so often, bonus content will also be available, called lavender edition. It includes three tracks including two remixes that will not be included in the other four editions of the album.

On his TikTok account, the Bad Blood singer started randomly revealing the titles of some of his upcoming songs in a video called Midnights Mayhem With Me. For now, here are the titles revealed: Maroon, Anti-Hero, Midnight Rain, Question…?, Vigilante S—, Bejeweled and Mastermind.

In this album, the star will return to more personal subjects compared to the last two. “Here are the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” she revealed on Midnights in an Instagram post, “It’s a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through the terrors and sweet dreams.

The song Anti-Hero is particularly important to Taylor Swift, as she stated in an Instagram video, “I don’t think I’ve gone into my insecurities in detail before.” The soon-to-be Amsterdam actress said it was a compendium of everything she hates about herself. The 32-year-old singer, however, assures us that we should not worry for her so far, because this song has been beneficial for her. Looking forward to being able to listen to it!