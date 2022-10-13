Soon advertisements before the films and series of Apple TV +?

According DigidayApple is preparing to market advertising inserts in the form of video. These would be broadcast just before the programs of TV+, its on-demand streaming service. You can find multiple feature films with actors such as Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake or Taron Egerton in the cast.

With a price of 4.99 euros per month, the platform does better than most of its competitors. For comparison, Disney + is thus offered from 8.99 euros per month, the price being the same at Netflix. But the two apps have chosen to soon offer a package with integrated advertisements, which is more affordable than the others. However, French customers have not yet been entitled to it; the -conclusive- trials first take place abroad.

Deployment schedule

For the moment, Apple has not confirmed the information. But Digiday think you know change will come early 2023, just a few months from now. Remember that it was also during this period that rOS, its operating system for a hypothetical virtual reality headset, could be unveiled. Either the ideal kind of device for broadcasting immersive content, like in the cinema…

Objective: increasing revenues

With a new advertising agency, Apple has every chance of seriously increasing its turnover in terms of services. Advertisers can already promote their applications on theapp store, when users search for particular terms. But this is not the only parameter for targeting prospects, since it is also possible to create a persona from scratch based on the behavior of iPhone owners.

Campaigns have also been seen in other Apple apps, such as News or Stock Market on Mac. On the other hand, contrary to what we can find with GMail at Alphabet, Mail is not yet concerned. The inbox also centers many of its communication campaigns around the confidentiality guaranteed by its servers.

Would you agree to pay less in exchange for a few seconds of advertising before your episodes on TV+? The bill having recently increased at Disney and Netflix, the price of the classic subscription could however be increased at Apple…