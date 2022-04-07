soon an exceptional collaboration with Katy Perry?

For several years, Katy Perry and Dua Lipa have been turning around. The first wanted to see the second appear on its title Teary-Eyes in 2020, while the Englishwoman wanted the American on ball chain. In the end, these projects could not come to fruition, Dua Lipa did not even release her solo piece. But according to the British daily The Sun, a collaboration could arrive in the next few months.

A source confided in this newspaper on this subject: “Dua and Katy are both fans of each other. Until now, it was a question of the agenda and Dua Lipa wanted to keep her album Future Nostalgia without collaboration. But now she’s looking to the future and has plenty of people she wants to work with.”

While waiting to be able to hear a piece of the two stars together, Dua Lipa continues her world tour. She will be on Sunday May 15, 2022 at the Accor Arena in Paris and on May 30 at the Halle Tony Garnier in Lyon. Katy Perry, she could soon appear on a sound with Madonna. 2022 has not finished surprising us.

