soon competition for Cristiano Ronaldo and Varane – Sport.fr

To strengthen his squad this summer, Erik ten Hag has checked the names of two nuggets of European football: Jurrien Timber and Darwin Nunez.

Arrived this summer on the Manchester United bench to take over from Ralf Rangnick, Erik ten Hag already has a very specific plan in mind. The former manager of Ajax Amsterdam already wants to take advantage of the summer transfer window to strengthen the workforce of the Red Devils. And according to information from DailyMirrorhe has already identified his two priorities for the summer transfer window: Jurrien Timber and Darwin Nunez.

A true revelation of Ajax this season, the young Timber could follow his coach to England to come and densify the hinge of Manchester United. Estimated at 30 million euros, the 20-year-old Dutchman will have a place to take between Harry Maguire and Raphaël Varane. In attack too, Erik ten Hag is counting on the arrival of reinforcements. After approaching Tottenham for a transfer of Harry Kane, Manchester United have finally set their sights on young Darwin Nunez. Also tracked by Atlético Madrid and Arsenal, the 22-year-old Uruguayan could well relegate Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench next season. To afford it, the Mancunian club will however have to align the 120 million euros demanded by Benfica. To be continued…