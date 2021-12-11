soon homes with a view of their home

The news will no doubt be unpleasant for the couple, who helped keep the theater company afloat during the pandemic with a large donation last October. The Mill At Sonning Theater closed in March 2020 and after seven months it was able to reopen thanks to George and Amal Clooney, who are loyal customers.

But despite the couple’s contribution, the theater is probably still in difficulty and therefore has recently asked for permission to build, to convert the rehearsal spaces and accommodation for the actors into two semi-independent residential homes, “in particular to provide further financial support to the theater in order to guarantee its future “. The two-story properties will have a top-floor balcony overlooking the river and, most importantly, the Clooney property.

The property in the English countryside, 50 kilometers from London, was George’s wedding gift to Amal: a real mansion of almost 900 square meters surrounded by greenery, with a 17th century cottage, and considered the largest residence on the banks of the River Thames.