soon in this chain of cinemas we will be able to pay with crypto

They continue to advance the cryptocurrencies although we do not have any form of tax regulation. Their success, like that of Bitcoin, it is clear. Suffice it to say that 46 million Americans own at least a share of the queen of cryptocurrencies. But now we can truly say: “Who would have thought that!”. By the end of the year in a famous one cinema chain we can to pay in bitcoin. A big step forward for the crypto! Let’s find out all the details together.

AMC Entertainment will accept payments in Bitcoin

Yes, the company that owns the largest cinema chain in the world, AMC Entertainment, is preparing, by the end of the year, ad accept payments in bitcoin. News that has certainly not gone unnoticed in the world of cryptocurrencies, investors and, above all, those who love to use them for shopping.

To reveal this scoop was the CEO of AMC Entertainment, Adam Aron, on the occasion of a conference call. Aron confirmed that within the end of the year not only the chain will accept bitcoin for the purchase of tickets online, but also for concessions.

Obviously such news can only be good for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies that are strictly dependent on its financial “moods”. Among other things, it adds to an already happy period for cryptocurrencies arriving for two months in a heavy negative trend.

Furthermore, Aron confided that i new investors from AMC Entertainment I’m really happy for this step forward towards cryptocurrencies and, above all, Bitcoin. However, we still don’t know how customers will be able to buy tickets with this digital currency, let alone the details on transactions.

By the way, news in the news, AMC Entertainment will not only accept the bitcoin, but it will also open up to payment forms such as Google Pay And Apple Pay. We would dare to say a hi-tech turning point for this armchair entertainment giant!

We also remember that recently it has been learned how the performance of Bitcoin is better than the classics actions. So, if the idea is that of invest in crypto this seems to be the moment improve.

