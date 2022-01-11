soon news on Insigne’s recovery, here is the fear of the Azzurri

Lorenzo Insigne and the Naples at the end of the season they will say goodbye, with the captain who has decided to accept the maxi-offer that came from Toronto in MLS. However, the Italian captain is called to give his all for his teammates in view of this second part of the season.

The applause was a nuance to his early release in the course of Naples – Sampdoria, with the number 24 who was forced to leave the game due to a physical problem.

NAPLES, ITALY – JANUARY 09: Lorenzo Insigne of SSC Napoli receives medical attention during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli v UC Sampdoria at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on January 09, 2022 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images)

To take stock of the situation is the edition of today on newsstands The Gazzetta dello Sport, where it is explained that the instrumental tests will be carried out today to understand more about recovery times.

The fear – we read – is that it seems complicated that the captain of the blue team will be able to return in this month of January.

Should these sensations be confirmed on the problem accused to the adductor of the right thigh, Insigne will be forced to make an appointment with the field not before the end of the month stop.

Francesco Fildi