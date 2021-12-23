soon thanks to vaccines the virus will no longer scare us

Omicron remains the great variable, ready to rekindle a pandemic that we had hoped for in the waning phase. But fortunately there is one fact that should reassure us: vaccines seem to hold up. They lose their effectiveness over time, and for this reason it is important to proceed with the third booster doses as soon as possible, to bring the protection back to the highest levels. But against the risk of important symptoms, hospitalizations, intensive care and deaths, they continue to do their job very well: five months after the second dose they still prevent severe disease in 82.6% of cases, and with the booster dose the protection returns to exceed 93%. And even if it is early for a definitive response, the data coming from England seem to suggest a similar situation also with respect to the new Omicron variant.

A good reason to look forward to the next few months with optimism: if Covid remains a danger for the stability of the national health system (and this is why it is too early to abandon distancing and masks), individual risks, especially for the younger age groups , are more and more contained. And they prepare us for a world in which Sars-Cov-2 will probably turn into an endemic virus: a constant presence, which we will have to learn to accept, responsibly, but also without too much fear.

Pregliasco: “Restrictions on a democratic choice that made it possible to limit risks”

“In recent weeks we have seen a large number of asymptomatic Sars-Cov-2 positive patients, or with mild symptoms, and this is certainly the effect of the vaccination campaign”, confirms Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the University of Milan. “The data of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità tell us that six months after the second dose the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing new infections drops: from 80% it drops to about 30-40%, but it remains quite high in relation to severe symptoms. At the moment, with a high circulation of the virus, the data make recalls indispensable, which report the effectiveness in preventing infection in any form around 75%. In the future, however, things could change, and for many categories of people probably we will be able to be satisfied with the residual protection offered by vaccines and previous infections “.

The course of an epidemic, explains Pregliasco, is similar to the ripples caused by a stone thrown into a pond: there are higher waves, in which the volume of infections is so high that individual risks, however small, are not however negligible, and milder waves, during which the chances of contracting the virus are limited, and a low risk of complications becomes more and more acceptable. Until the disease becomes something to live with: even if the surface of the water will always be ready to ripple at the first breath of wind, with fairly high percentages of vaccinated and cured, we will no longer see epidemic waves such as to transform the virus into a sanitary emergency. At that point, Covid will be similar to the many diseases that we risk contracting every day, without for this reason blocking ourselves at home or upsetting our lives.

“Sooner or later we will reach a level of circulation of this virus that we will have to consider acceptable – explains the expert – every day about seven people become infected with HIV, every year the flu killed thousands of people even before the arrival of Covid. 19, but many of us didn’t even notice. With vaccines we will arrive at a similar situation: sooner or later we will probably all get infected with Sars-Cov-2, but for the vast majority of us it will be a disease like any other “. How long will that take? Despite the two years that have passed since the start of the pandemic, it is still too early to tell.

“It is the first time – recognizes Pregliasco – that it has been decided to manage an epidemic of this type with a mitigation strategy. A choice that other countries have not made: in China they have used a hard fist, and for now the disease continues. to seem almost eradicated; in India the virus has let itself run, and after dramatic months now there are those who are already talking about endemization, with infections steadily declining for months now, and negligible mortality and hospitalizations. We have decided to mitigate the effects of the pandemic with non-pharmacological measures and vaccines – he explains – a democratic choice, which has made it possible to limit the risks for citizens as much as possible, but which obviously has also moved forward the resolution of the problem “.