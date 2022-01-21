“Soon the Alitalia brand will be back”

Ita Airways between October 15 and December 31 recorded a net operating loss of 170 million, “in line with the forecasts of the industrial plan”, President Alfredo Altavilla said yesterday at a hearing in the House, a result obtained “with half revenues and ‘increase in fuel’, therefore comforting. The operational breakeven is expected for June 2023. On January 31 the board of directors is convened to update the business plan and in that session we will also talk about the remuneration policy, on which there has been some controversy in recent days, which must be inspired by ” market competitiveness “. The hot topic are then the class actions organized by former Alitalia employees not hired by Ita, on which in recent days the president had used the phrase, not very happy, “we are not the Red Cross”. Yesterday he returned to the theme: “If they were successful and we had to hire everyone, with -60% of traffic and half the fleet, in six months we would take the books to court”. Yesterday the rumors about a conflict between the president and CEO Fabio Lazzerini flared up again. Altavilla intervened in a somewhat dry way, judging them “journalistic speculations that we do not comment on”. He then added: “I believe that the unity of purpose with Lazzerini for the success of the company has never been questioned.” A news that emerged yesterday was that the Alitalia brand, purchased by the commissioners for 90 million, will be reused in a group logic, to integrate the commercial offer in various segments, for example in the intercontinental. Altavilla also specified that the figure agreed with the commissioners is “reasonable”, and at that time was accompanied by the need to support the extraordinary administration with liquidity, which in the absence of funds would have had to interrupt maintenance and land activities, and without them Ita could not have taken off. It was therefore a functional decision for the entire project.

Now the two maintenance and ground services company branches are at auction, Ita has been accepted in the data room and the process will end at the end of February; the company can only participate with the support of a partner. As for the shareholder with whom Ita should marry shortly, he will mainly be required to maintain the centrality of Fiumicino and Linate in the future network, and without downsizing the company.