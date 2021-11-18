soon the last game for the unfortunate console – Nerd4.life

Nintendo Wii U it was a console unfortunate, which sold very little and, moreover, was squeezed between two successful hardware such as Wii and Nintendo Switch. However, there are still those who launch software on it. More precisely, what could be his will be published shortly last game.

The game in question is called Captain U and was made by Ultra Dolphin Revolution, an independent developer who has not yet abandoned Wii U. It is a 2D platformer that uses dual screens, touch and motion controls. The developer called it a celebration of Wii U and its fans for the nine-year life (or non-life, depending on your point of view) of the console.

Captain U: A game image

With no other games on the horizon, Captain U is likely to be the last Wii U game released in the console’s eShop. After all, we imagine that it does not have a market so vast as to justify more important investments. Be that as it may, Captain U will offer nine levels and a protagonist with different powers, useful for overcoming the various puzzles that will hinder him. It will be available in December 2021 and will cost € 2.99. Time to brush up on Wii U?