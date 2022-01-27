soon the meeting with De Laurentiis. And that MLS background …

If between Naples And Lorenzo Insigne fate is already sealed with the passage at the end of the season to Toronto, everything is to be discovered on the front Dries Mertens. His contract expires next June 30, with a unilateral option to renew for another season.

The player himself has revealed his desire to continue his long experience in the shadow of Vesuvius: the always vivid bond with the Azzurri fans and his personal perspectives, considering that Dries will soon become a father in the Neapolitan city.

NAPLES, ITALY – JANUARY 23: Dries Mertens of SSC Napoli celebrates the victory after the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and US Salernitana at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on January 23, 2022 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images)

The situation

Mertens with the current contract perceives 4.5 million euros per year, between fixed and accessory base. A a figure that is close to 9 million gross per year, a sum definitely too heavy for Napoli’s balance sheet. Above all, bearing in mind the new cost containment policy, announced and repeated over and over again by the owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

In the event that the option for an additional year should be activated, the player would be entitled to the same engagement for another twelve months. A situation that the blue club would like to review, also in consideration of the fact that the Belgian will turn 35 in May.

ADL and Mertens ready to meet after the break

A meeting between the parties could take place after the break, practically with the current market window closed. To reveal it is today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport, explaining that there will certainly be different evaluation parameters compared to the last renewal.

NAPLES, ITALY – DECEMBER 04: Dries Mertens of SSC Napoli reacts during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli v Atalanta BC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on December 04, 2021 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images)

“(…) The corporate policy inaugurated with the sale of Manolas – explains the newspaper – and confirmed with Insigne, the captain to whom Napoli has offered a downward renewal on the basis of 3.5 million euros, it leaves no room for hypotheses other than a possible annual discount offer“.

And that backstory on Toronto …

The same source reveals a possible poll between the parties for a future in MLS, starring Toronto, which will welcome Insigne at the end of the season.

“We reasoned – it is read – certain opportunities and certain perspectives through appointed intermediaries. Toronto included, but a possible future in the States seemed to attract him ”.

However, Ciro Mertens would have made his choice: that of preferring a future still in Napoli to the MLS dollars. However, it is necessary to follow the evolution of the situation in the coming months, crucial to understand if the marriage can continue.

Francesco Fildi