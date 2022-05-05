Soon they will give away one of the best Bethesda games of recent years; so you can get it for free

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Bethesda Softworks is a publisher with a bunch of studios that has put out some really cool games in recent years. With works like Dishonored Y DEATHLOOP to its name, Arkane Studios has become one of its best studios thanks to the fact that it shows that it is capable of delivering games with interesting ideas well executed. If you haven’t had a chance to try out any of their acclaimed games, you’ll be glad to know that soon you’ll be able to get one of their best titles completely free.

What happens is that the Epic Games Store has already announced what games it will give away next week. One of them is Preyacclaimed game that debuted in 2017 and which will give you several hours of very interesting gameplay.

But what the heck is Prey? This is an immersive sim that will put you in control of the scientist Morgan Yu while you explore Talos I, a space base that is in orbit between the Earth and the Moon. One day, an alien race known as the Typhon take control of the space base and threaten to invade Earth and wipe out humanity. It is a game clearly inspired by jewels like bio shock either System Shockso if you enjoyed those experiences you will surely love Prey.

“Hostile aliens have invaded the space station and are now after you. As you investigate the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you will have to survive using the tools you find on the station, as well as your wits, weapons and incredible abilities. The fate of Talos I and all on board rests in your hands,” reads the official description of Prey.

Now, how can you download Prey? The first thing you have to do is wait for May 12, which will be when the promotion is activated. Then just follow these steps:

​​How to get Prey free?

Click here to go to the page of Prey on the Epic Games Store

Click the Get Button on the right side of the screen

A screen will appear with the purchase information

Press Place Order

It is worth mentioning that this promotion will be available from May 12 to 19. After that date, Prey will be replaced by another free game.

Prey it will not be the only gift next week

You already have Prey? Don’t worry, next week there will also be another giveaway on the Epic Games Store. Is about Jotun: Valhalla Editiona hand-drawn Nordic adventure that looks really pretty.

“Jotun is a hand-drawn action-exploration game set in Norse mythology. In Jotun You will play as Thora, a Viking warrior who died a dishonorable death and therefore must prove her worth to the gods of Valhalla. She Impresses the Gods!” notes the official description of Jotun.

​​How to get Jotun: Valhalla Edition free?

Click here to go to the page of Jotun: Valhalla Edition on the Epic Games Store

Click the Get Button on the right side of the screen

A screen will appear with the purchase information

Press Place Order

What did you think of these gifts? Will you download any of them? Tell us in the comments.

