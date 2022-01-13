soon to merge with PS Plus? Sony collects prepaid cards from retailers in the UK

About a month bounced an interesting indiscretion according to which PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus, currently two distinct services Sony offers to its customers, would soon be merged into Project Spartactus’ all-inclusive subscription.

Bloomberg’s report, which first addressed the issue, may have found the first confirmations today. As reported by the usual Jeff Grubb of GamesBeat, it seems that Sony has made arrangements to do collect PlayStation Now prepaid cards from UK retailers. Below is the official press release of the company:

“Stores have until closing on Wednesday 19 January to remove all POS and ESD cards from all customer-facing areas, and update their digital warehouses in line with this week’s next commercial update …”.

Of course we cannot consider it a definitive confirmation, however the operation could represent the first step towards the merger of the two services. According to leaked information, Project Spartacus (which is expected to keep the “Plus” brand and abandon “Now”) will offer its contents by distributing them in three tiers: the first will provide the normal benefits of the PS Plus, the second will give access to a large catalog of PS4 games and later also PS5 games, and the third will provide extended demos, streaming gaming and classic games for PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP.