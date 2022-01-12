Sports

soon visits and signature

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 17 2 minutes read

Roma have placed another market hit. After Maitland-Niles from Arsenal, who has already made his debut with Juventus, the Giallorossi they are also about to welcome Sergio Oliveira from Porto. The player is expected in the capital in the morning: here are the details of the deal already concluded.

Oliveira to Rome, figures and details of the operation

Roma closed the Oliveira deal with Porto. The Portuguese born in ’92, with the contract expiring in 2025 and in the summer among the protagonists of Gattuso’s farewell to Fiorentina, left the starting board of the coach Conçeicao. After the first contacts with Sérgio Oliveira himself in August, over the last few days the negotiations to bring the midfielder to Italy would restart through Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, and José Mourinho. Oliveira comes on a loan of 1.5 million euros with the right of redemption set at 13.5 million plus 3 bonus.

Will Oliveira be a new owner at Fantasy Football?

The question of the fantasy coaches, in view of the repair rods, is simple: Will Oliveira be a regular in Rome? Considering that his arrival was loudly invoked by Mourinho himself, it is at least likely (if not probable) that the Lusitanian midfielder could play a leading role in the second half of the Giallorossi season. In the 3-4-2-1 of the Special One, therefore, he is a candidate for a jersey from 1 ‘alongside Veretout (difficult to undermine the ownership of the Frenchman) and the various Cristante, Darboe and Diawara would lose their appeal, in addition to the departing Villar. But also one between Zaniolo and Mkhitaryan: if Oliveira were to play frequently, then the immovable Pellegrini would advance on the trocar and the Italian or the Armenian would thus slide onto the bench. Unless Mou decides to adopt the 3-5-2 that we have seen lately on a permanent basis, however dictated by the emergency.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 17 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

At the moment it is not known who will take Spalletti’s place in Juve-Napoli: Domenichini is not well, Baldini warned that he was in quarantine

6 days ago

Serie A, Sampdoria-Lazio 0-3 LIVE: Strakosha’s miracle on Gabbiadini | First page

December 5, 2021

Italy, Mancini: “Zaniolo and Pellegrini at home, Barella to be evaluated” | News

November 8, 2021

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo F1 informs him of the divorce: Zhou will be the new driver

November 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button