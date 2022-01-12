soon visits and signature
Roma have placed another market hit. After Maitland-Niles from Arsenal, who has already made his debut with Juventus, the Giallorossi they are also about to welcome Sergio Oliveira from Porto. The player is expected in the capital in the morning: here are the details of the deal already concluded.
Oliveira to Rome, figures and details of the operation
Roma closed the Oliveira deal with Porto. The Portuguese born in ’92, with the contract expiring in 2025 and in the summer among the protagonists of Gattuso’s farewell to Fiorentina, left the starting board of the coach Conçeicao. After the first contacts with Sérgio Oliveira himself in August, over the last few days the negotiations to bring the midfielder to Italy would restart through Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, and José Mourinho. Oliveira comes on a loan of 1.5 million euros with the right of redemption set at 13.5 million plus 3 bonus.
Will Oliveira be a new owner at Fantasy Football?
The question of the fantasy coaches, in view of the repair rods, is simple: Will Oliveira be a regular in Rome? Considering that his arrival was loudly invoked by Mourinho himself, it is at least likely (if not probable) that the Lusitanian midfielder could play a leading role in the second half of the Giallorossi season. In the 3-4-2-1 of the Special One, therefore, he is a candidate for a jersey from 1 ‘alongside Veretout (difficult to undermine the ownership of the Frenchman) and the various Cristante, Darboe and Diawara would lose their appeal, in addition to the departing Villar. But also one between Zaniolo and Mkhitaryan: if Oliveira were to play frequently, then the immovable Pellegrini would advance on the trocar and the Italian or the Armenian would thus slide onto the bench. Unless Mou decides to adopt the 3-5-2 that we have seen lately on a permanent basis, however dictated by the emergency.