soon visits and signature

Will Oliveira be a new owner at Fantasy Football?

The question of the fantasy coaches, in view of the repair rods, is simple: Will Oliveira be a regular in Rome? Considering that his arrival was loudly invoked by Mourinho himself, it is at least likely (if not probable) that the Lusitanian midfielder could play a leading role in the second half of the Giallorossi season. In the 3-4-2-1 of the Special One, therefore, he is a candidate for a jersey from 1 ‘alongside Veretout (difficult to undermine the ownership of the Frenchman) and the various Cristante, Darboe and Diawara would lose their appeal, in addition to the departing Villar. But also one between Zaniolo and Mkhitaryan: if Oliveira were to play frequently, then the immovable Pellegrini would advance on the trocar and the Italian or the Armenian would thus slide onto the bench. Unless Mou decides to adopt the 3-5-2 that we have seen lately on a permanent basis, however dictated by the emergency.