Soon we could see the beautiful Margot Robbie in this character

margot robbie She is one of the most famous Australian-born actresses in the world for having performed hits like “The wolf of Wall Street” (2013) and “focus” (2015). Now, it was learned that, together with his colleague Zoe Kravitzthey could star in a movie with one of their most recognized characters.

In 2016, robby first put herself in the shoes of Harley Quinn in the movie of the “Suicide Squad” and received great reviews. In addition to winning Best Action Actress at the People’s Choice Awards, she was subsequently called back to play the character in “Birds of Prey” (2020) and “The Suicide Squad” (2021).

Who is Harley Quinn?

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

When the Joker (the Joker) is sent to prison, he is assigned to a psychiatrist, Dr. Harleen Frances Quinzel, who tries to treat him during his stay there. She then becomes his lover and partner in crime, at which point she transforms into harley quinnand is his accomplice in the murder of Batman’s sidekick, Robin.

The rights to the character are held by the producers of the DC Extended Universe, who summoned margot robbie to bring it to the big screen for the first time. harley quinn he is notable for his use of a baseball bat as a weapon throughout the films and has become an icon in popular culture.

Could Margot Robbie and Zoë Kravitz share the screen?

The Joker is Batman’s main enemy and in turn both characters have a female figure nearby: in the case of the first it is harley quinn and the second, Catwoman. With the rise of feminism and the figure of women increasingly imposed, from the DC Extended Universe they thought that they could star in a new movie together.

Although both have originated as villains, over time they have gradually developed into an anti-heroine in later comedic storylines. Catwoman was made into a movie several times with different actresses such as Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether (1966), Michelle Pfeiffer (1992), Halle Berry (2004), Anne Hathaway (2012) Camren Bicondova and Lili Simmons (2014 – 2019).

Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman

On March 3, 2022, “The Batman” premiered with the leading role of Robert Pattinson, while Kravitz brought Catwoman to life. The film is already a success and for this reason, the producers of the DC Extended Universe thought of it for the crossover between Catwoman and Harley Quinn.

However, there is still nothing confirmed and at the same time it transpired that Matt Reeves, the director of “The Batman”, evaluates choosing Anya Taylor-Joy for the role of harley quinn in his next movie. We will have to wait a while to define the roles and productions of the films. Which of the 2 do you think she will be a better Harley Quinn? doAnya Taylor-Joy or margot robbie?

