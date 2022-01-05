Soon you will be able to buy this absurd electric motorcycle, for only 100,000 euros

During the 2018 edition of EICMA we had known Arc Vector, a flashy one electric motorcycle, which made design and technology its strong points, accompanied by the English construction experience. The story then told us about a troubled life for the new brand, which went bankrupt at the end of 2019 due to bad investments.

So is the founder and CEO Mark Truman he made the difficult decision to buy back all the shares from the investors, and try to relaunch his creation. We haven’t known much for several months, but now it appears that Truman has actually made it to the finish line, as Arc has announced that it is ready to welcome the first customers at his commissioning suite in England.

This is because the bike, despite an assumed price of approx 107,000 euros, already has several admirers, and is configured and customized on the wishes of the individual customer. The carbon monocoque integrates a 95 kW electric motor, capable of propelling the bike up to 200 km / h, with a stop sprint of 3.2 seconds to reach 100 km / h.

The battery from 16.8 kWh should ensure up to 322 km of autonomy in the city, and up to 200 km on the highway. Arc also announced that it has added fast charging, for stops of up to 45 minutes. The house also focuses on interesting technological add-ons, such as the vest with haptic feedback, or the helmet with head up display integrated into the visor. More information can be found on the website www.arcvehicle.com.