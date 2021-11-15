Sports

“Soon you will be able to listen to the audio between the referee and the VAR, there is an important news coming”

Gianluca Rocchi, arbitrator of the A league, made some statements to the microphones of Radio Rai on some news regarding the future of VAR and referees. The following is highlighted by our editorial staff:

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 05: Referee Gianluca Rocchi during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and AFC Ajax at Stamford Bridge on November 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill / Getty Images)

It’s a new year, we are year zero because we are trying to create a new referee class. Many good men have left and we need new talents who are valid but we also need experience “.

The VAR is a fabulous tool, but you must always referee in a convincing and coherent way otherwise the VAR becomes an enemy. In the future we will have two separate roles for the referee and who will go to the VAR, they will be two very different jobs “.

“The day in which dialogues between the referee and the VAR will be heard is very close. There is no secret and very often we listen to it again to evaluate and study what happens. Soon we will hear everything everyone, to also remove the doubts about the intellectual honesty of the referees. VAR on call? I never said no, you have to study the regulation well. The actual time? The international bodies are working on it “.


