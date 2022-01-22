soon you will get credits for the shop by playing – Nerd4.life

Soon in Halo Infinite you will be able to get gods credits simply spendable in the shop playing. The news was given by the senior community manager of 343 Industries, John Junyszek, on the official forum of the Halo series and on various social channels, so we can consider it as confirmed.

Junyszek: “Thanks to your continued feedback, we are happy to confirm that Credits will be obtainable in the Season 2 Battle Pass. We’ll be giving you more information on the subject as Season 2 approaches.“

Many players have criticized certain free-to-play aspects of Halo Infinite, such as progression, while others have lashed out at the free content and free rewards of the battle pass, calling them insignificant. In short, they did not like the fact that the best must be paid.

343 Industries first replied that it would lower the store’s prices, and then reveal this important news on obtaining Credits directly in game. It should be noted that the community has shown that it appreciates these steps, as was inevitable.

Currently, not much is known about the Credits obtainable by playing, so it is not clear what will be the modalities in which they will be given, the timing and so on. The important thing is that they arrive, some would say. We will know more around May, with the start of the Season 2.