Sooner or later everyone will be infected with the Omicron variant, it will be about living with it

For the well-known immunologist, “the virus will also find those who made the booster. The US could be on the verge of a transition period after which it could become possible to live with Covid, says Fauci.

“Omicron, with its unprecedented degree of transmissibility, eventually it will find everyone. The vaccinated and those on the third dose will be exposed “ to the variant and many of them “will probably be infected but, most likely, will not end up in hospital and will not die”. To say it, after the WHO, it is Anthony Fauci, the White House super-expert on the emergency Covid. According to the American immunologist, “the unvaccinated” will pay the highest price.

“We are not at the point where we can acceptably say ‘We live with’ the virus, also due to the current pressure on the health system. But I think we will get there,” Fauci added in an interview with the strategic studies center. and international (CSIS). Despite the Omicron variant it is so highly contagious “we cannot let this virus dominate our lives any longer“, said the scientist.

Yesterday the United States registered a record number of infections (1.35 million in a single day) e hospitalizations (nearly 146,000 infected patients currently occupying hospital beds across the country). 65 million people have deliberately not, or cannot, get vaccinated. 62 percent took the two doses, while only 25 percent also did the “booster”. But for Fauci, the US could be “on the threshold” of a transition period, after which it will be possible to “live” with the virus. “As Omicron goes up and down, the nation should now count on a situation in which good basic immunity and the ability to treat a person at risk are combined,” said the specialist, during a presentation organized by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.