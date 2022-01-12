“Sooner or later everyone will get infected”

There Omicron variant it spreads like wildfire in the United States and it is likely that “almost all of them will get infected, but vaccinated people will have less serious consequences. “This is said by US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, White House advisor in the management of the Covid emergency.” Omicron, with its unprecedented degree of transmissibility, will eventually find almost all. Those who have been vaccinated will be exposed to the virus, even those who have taken the third dose. Some, perhaps many of them, will get infected but most likely, with a few exceptions, will do reasonably well, meaning that they will not need hospitalization and will avoid deathConversely, “those who are not vaccinated will bear the brunt of the severity of the disease,” he added.

In the United States, at least one in five Americans – around 65 million people – is not vaccinated against Covid-19. More than 62 percent of the country was fully vaccinated, but only 23 percent received the third dose, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to Fauci, the United States is facing a transition period with the pandemic, which will be followed by a phase in which “it will be normal” to live with Covid.

Also, on Tuesday, the interim commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Janet Woodcock, said that while most people could contract the virus, the focus should now be on making sure hospitals and essential services are working.

MORE THAN 145,000 HOSPITALIZED IN THE USA, IT’S A RECORD SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC

The increase in infections in the United States has in fact led to record levels the number of people hospitalized due to the effects of Covid-19 at record figures, to the point that more than 145,000 people would already be hospitalized, an unprecedented figure since beginning of the pandemic. The Department of Health estimates, specifically, that 145,982 patients are hospitalized, practically double compared to two weeks ago. Furthermore, according to data collected by CNN, there are almost 24,000 patients currently in intensive care units.

In this way, the United States exceeds the peak in admissions reached a year ago, when in January 2021 it reached 142,000 admissions. In the summer of 2021, following the expansion of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the maximum figure was around 104,000.

The North American country has experienced unprecedented levels of contagion in recent weeks, following the expansion of the Omicron variant. On Monday, 1.34 million positives were reported, according to a tally by Nbc News, which would represent a new record. The Biden administration has opted to increase the vaccination campaign and to increase tests to contain this wave of infections. The federal government has ordered private insurance companies to pay for at least eight tests per person per month starting next Monday.