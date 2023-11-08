Soothes and reduces redness – Hollywood Life

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner loves this ice facial and it’s the perfect addition to her self-care routine — it’ll whiten, brighten, and reduce redness all at the same time!

Various acts of self-care will not only make you look your best, but they can also help you feel your best – it’s great for the brain. But, self-care doesn’t have to be an expensive endeavor. Kendall Jenner likes to use contour cube, which is an ice skin care device that uses cryotherapy or “cold therapy” to expose your face to cold temperatures for short periods of time, producing visible results. All you have to do is fill the product with water, let it freeze and then use it as a facial. It’s as simple as that and it’s a An effective way to give your skin an extra boost of energy, whether it’s for depuffing, as a redness reducer, as a headache reliever or more!

If you wake up feeling bloated and puffy, this Contour Cube will instantly lift your face and revitalize it – it’s almost like a natural facelift! The feeling of cool feels amazing and the benefits of cryotherapy are endless – it reduces inflammation, promotes cellular turnover, tightens skin, soothes breakouts, tightens pores and much more. It also dilates the blood vessels, leaving your skin glowing and radiant – leaving you looking revitalized and refreshed.

“I have been using this Contour Cube for some time now and really like it. You can customize it with different ice recipes, and I think it makes a great stocking stuffer,” Kendall shared on Poosh’s 2023 Holiday Gift Guide. If you’re feeling creative, you can use other recipes in the Contour Cube, like lemon water for glow, green tea for puffiness, aloe vera for acne-prone skin, rose water for plumping – the options are endless. And it’s the perfect tool to add to your skin care routine!