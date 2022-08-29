Health

Sophia Fournier

Sophia Fournier. Sagrada Familia Clinic and Dexeus


Dr. Fournier graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Barcelona (1997-2003). He is a specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology via MIR (2004-2008) and completed doctoral courses at the Autonomous University of Barcelona from January 2005 to January 2007. Fournier is a specialist in maternal-fetal medicine and high-risk obstetrics: prenatal diagnosis, pregnancy control and childbirth assistance. And in general gynecology: Annual gynecological check-ups, advice on contraception, vulvovaginal pathology and recovery of the pelvic floor. She currently works at the Sagrada Família Clinic and Dexeus Mujer.


He has been a speaker at several training courses in obstetric ultrasound and high-risk obstetrics, and has attended training courses in maternal-fetal medicine continuously throughout his career. She has participated in congresses, collaborated in the press and developed teaching activity as a professor in obstetric ultrasound courses organized by Salut de la Dona Dexeus (2010-2018) and coordinator of the training of residents and external rotations in the maternal-fetal medicine section of Health of Dona Dexeus (2010-2017). She is the author of the book “I’m going to be a mom, and now what?” (Editorial Planet).

