Sophie and Alex criticize the relationship between Soleil-Gianmaria: “And the coherence?”

10 November 21 / Written by: Chiara Arciprete

Sophie and Alex discuss the rapprochement between Soleil and Gianmaria, both gieffini find them inconsistent. Here are their words

In the House of Big Brother Vip, all we do is discuss the new rapprochement between Soleil and Gianmaria. The two gieffini returned to chat and laugh in all serenity, some competitors did not take notice of their attitude. Sophie Codegoni confronts Alex Belli about the rapprochement between the two which has received new criticism. Sophie and Alex spent several hours chatting in the sauna, and for the occasion they commented with particular perplexity on what is happening between the two young roommates Soleil and Gianmaria.

Sophie Codegoni reveals to Alex Belli that Gianmaria is clearly playing strategy and therefore to be saved by the Nomination on Friday he is trying to get noticed as much as possible in good terms with Soleil, who is currently the strongest in televoting by the public at home. According to the model, every time she is on televoting, the gieffina tries to make a strategy to acquire the consent of the public, declares: “It is clear as gold. And in any case, this strategy is very clear, also because he understood that having ended the interest in this fake love story he was creating, in the episode, he is no longer consulted “. He also adds – “The I do not find consistency in seeing them like this after all that has been said ”.

Alex agree with the young influencer and says: “I agree with you on inconsistency. I am also amazed by Soleil sincerely “ confesses the actor. Concludes the topic Sophie by adding: “Heavy accusations and words were used by both of them. I take it for granted that when you think about certain things about a person, you have no respect for them. I do not understand how to reset everything and have five hours of chat. I don’t find coherence in this “.