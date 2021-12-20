Sophie Codegoni is unrecognizable after cosmetic surgery looks like another. Here’s what she did

Sophie Codegoni to the GF Vip he is making people discover different aspects of himself but already during his experience as a young tronista of Men and women he was able to reveal various details of his personality. Her adventure on the dating show in 2020, which ended with the choice of the suitor Matteo Ranieri, was not lucky since the story between the two, once they left the program of Maria De Filippi, never took off.

The former tronista, however, had the opportunity to become a well-known face on social media, then attracting the attention of the authors of the GF Vip who chose her to be part of the cast of the sixth edition of the reality show. Since its first appearance on the small screen, many have appreciated its beauty, without glossing over any tweaks of the girl, despite her young age. A theme that has also become the subject of discussions within the Cinecittà House with a tough fight between Sophie Codegoni And Soleil Rises.

Sophie Codegoni admits cosmetic surgery tweaks

The ritocchini topic was addressed by the former tronista, born in 2000, directly by her some time ago on social media where she admitted: “I have to tell you something. You probably won’t give a damn, but I like to share everything with you, I have my breasts remade. It was harder to tell you than it was to my parents so now I expect all the criticism already but I’m happy… It’s something I’ve wanted to do all my life.

I redid them because I had beautiful breasts, especially when I was on the pill. Then I did a huge bullshit because I never wore a bra, it gave me an incredible annoyance, so I found my breasts completely emptied on top. I had a poor third and completely empty above. It was really bad to see ”.

A revelation that confirmed the suspicions that have been circulating on the web since its first appearance in the study of Men and women, but Codegoni has also undergone other tweaks, in fact her lips are not a gift of nature but have been plumped up by the hands of Giacomo Urtis, as evidenced by one of their social shots together in the clinic while smiling the sign of victory.