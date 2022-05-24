Sophie Marceau, Elsa Zylberstein, Bella Hadid… Dress accidents at Cannes, not so rare

It is one of the cult moments of the Cannes Film Festival. In 2005, Sophie Marceau was climbing the steps for the protection of “The Naked Truth”, by Atom Egoyan, when she found herself half naked on the red carpet. The strap of her dress slipped as she walked past the photographers. She hastened to get dressed, without losing her smile. Ten years later, in 2015, it was her panties that she showed without wanting to, under a dress that was a little too split. But Sophie Marceau is not the only one to have had one (or more) dress accident(s). Quite the contrary.

Recurring accidents

Dress accidents are rather recurrent on the Croisette. In 2014, it was Nabilla who had a little bra problem; in 2016, it was Bella Hadid who revealed her panties under a slit red dress, while Elsa Zylberstein showed her breasts under a dress that was a little too low-cut; in 2018, it was Patricia Contreras and Petra Nemcova who showed a little too much. And the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which began on Tuesday May 17, also had its little accident: on the red carpet, Emma Todt inadvertently showed her underwear. Check out all the photos in our slideshow.

What’s next after this ad

Read also: Cannes Film Festival 2022: the competition in pictures