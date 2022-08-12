Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Favorite Taylor Swift Album Is Full of “Bangers”

It’s been 14 years since Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift announced their split. Since then, the former couple have moved on a lot and Jonas has married his wife, game of thrones actor Sophie Turner, back in 2019. Despite their checkered past, it seems there’s no more “Bad Blood” between Jonas and Swift. And during a recent live stream on TikTok, Turner confirmed that she is, in fact, quite the Swifite.

According People, Jonas and Turner were asked which Swift album was their favorite by a curious fan. ” 1989, fingers in the nose. The best”, the dark phoenix the actor replied. “Literally one of my favorite albums of all time. Jonas seemed to agree, adding, “1989 is a great album. Bangers. Bangers.

During the live stream, Turner went on to explain that Swift’s 2017 album Reputation was “partly inspired” by the game of thrones characters Sansa and Arya Stark – who were played by Turner and Maisie Williams, respectively.

This isn’t the first time Jonas and Turner have had a social media exchange involving the Grammy winner. In April 2021, Swift released her “From the Vault” track “Mr Perfectly Fine” — which many fans thought was about her ex-boyfriend Jonas. Turner then shared the song on her Instagram Story with the caption, “This is NOT a bop.” In response, Swift paid tribute to Turner game of thrones character, writing at the time: “Forever bend the knee to the Queen in the North. »

Following the release of his 2020 album Folklore, fans have also speculated that the track “Invisible String” also features a shoutout to Jonas and Turner. “Cold was the steel of my ax to grind / For the boys who broke my heart,” Swift sings in the third verse, adding, “Now I send their babies presents” – apparently referencing to the married couple, who welcomed their first child together that same year.

In 2008, Swift revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she wrote the song Forever and ever about her romance and split with Jonas. ” There is one [song] it’s about this guy, but this guy isn’t in my life anymore, unfortunately,” she said at the time.

“One day I will find someone who will really suit me,” she added. “When I find that right person for me, and he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I won’t even be able to remember the boy who broke up with me on the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18. »

In 2019, Swift expressed regret for blowing up Jonas during their 2008 breakup. “It was too much,” the singer revealed on an upcoming Ellen appearance. ” I am 18 years old. We laugh about it now, it was funny – yeah, just teenage stuff there. »