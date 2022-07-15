Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas parents for the second time: the actress gave birth to a baby girl

This is great news that the People site has just announced. Sophie Turner has given birth to her second child. Joe Jonas’ wife has given birth to a baby girl.

Pink notebook for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. According to information relayed by the American site People, the actress gave birth to her second child on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The opportunity to find out the sex of the baby: “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl”. Thus, the one who played Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones and the singer offered a little sister to their first daughter. A small family which grows and which makes the happiness of the couple.

It was in 2019 that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner said “yes” to life during a stay in Las Vegas. But it is in France, in Carpentras that the couple celebrates their union in front of an audience of stars. For the record, many fans had waited hours to see the couple appear. If some had been deeply annoyed not to see the two lovebirds, they all jumped for joy when on May 2, the actress was seen at the Met Gala in New York, with a nice round belly.

Sophie Turner: “We are so excited to expand the family”

Joe Jonas, madly in love with his wife, had taken the opportunity to formalize this second pregnancy, by placing a delicate hand on his wife’s belly. It was in July 2020 that Sophie Turner and her husband welcomed their first daughter, named Willa. The latter has therefore welcomed her little sister, who will undoubtedly be a great play partner. Happier than ever, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas will be able to take advantage of the youngest and pamper their two daughters. The actress and the singer have once again expanded their family, to the delight of their fans. “That’s life for me – raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is watching my daughter get better and better. We are so excited to expand the family. It’s the greatest blessing of all the temperature”, had also entrusted the actress.