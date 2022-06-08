Sophie Turner, Evan Peters… These series stars who were traumatized by one of their roles #Season2

It happens that a role has a very important influence on the actor or the actress who interprets it. Whether it’s because of a particular scene, the reaction of the fans or simply a character a little too disturbed, here are 8 stars of series who have been traumatized by one of their roles.

Sophie Turner in the series Game Of Thrones





Game Of Thrones Although it was a series that thrilled millions of viewers, it was not easy for the actors. And among them, there is in particular Sophie Turner who camped the role of Sansa Stark during the 8 seasons of the series. As a reminder, the actress was only 14 years old when the filming of Game Of Thrones started and, very quickly, she had to shoot difficult scenes. The most traumatic of them remaining the rape committed by Ramsay Bolton on his character. In an interview, she revealed that she had used different methods to cope with the filming of traumatic scenes.

Mandy Patinkin and Criminal minds





It is well and truly because Gideon’s role in Criminal minds traumatized him that Mandy Patinkin decided to quit the CBS show. The actor even went so far as to say that accepting the role is “his biggest public mistake,” as Deadline reported in 2012. He added: “I didn’t think they were going to kill and rape these women every night, every day, week after week, year after year. It was very destructive for my soul and my personality”.

Christina Applegate with dead to me





Sometimes, it happens that the role is not so violent as that in appearance that it leaves an indelible mark on an actor. This is particularly the case for Christina Applegate, eternal sister of Rachel Green in Friendsfor his role in dead to me. The actress revealed to Variety magazine that she had to start therapy after filming the series. “I had to go and tap into things that I had to deal with. It was cathartic. I don’t know if it was therapeutic. Did I start therapy after shooting the series? Yes quite”.

While filming was complicated and traumatic for Applegate, it seems like all’s well that ends well because it also allowed her to heal from things she hadn’t yet faced.

David Schwimmer from the series Friends





It’s not really the fact of putting himself in the shoes of Ross Geller that hit the daily life of David Schwimmer but rather the celebrity that this character generated. We know that the series Friends propelled the 6 main actors of the sitcom to the forefront and it then became very complicated for them to maintain a normal life. “It shook me up a lot and messed up my relationships with other people for years before I could adjust and be comfortable with it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016.

Evan Peters in American Horror Story





Two years. This is how long it took for Evan Peters to recover from his role as Kai in American Horror Story: Cultthis is what Ryan Murphy, creator of the series, revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “He always felt it, the darkness, while we were shooting season 1 of Pose, he had it really deep in his skin,” Murphy said. It is in particular for this reason that the actor took a step back from this series, the time to recover from this trauma.

Miley Cyrus with Hannah Montana





Duty a dual role in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana was not all good for Miley Cyrus. While participating in the podcast Rock This With Allison Agendorf in March 2021, the artist said he had an identity crisis because of the series. “I had to play a character almost as often as I was myself”reported Miley Cyrus. “Actually, the concept of the show is that when you are that character, when you have that alter ego, you have value. You have millions of fans and you are the biggest star in the world”, she says. And to add: “When I was myself, without the wig no one was interested in me anymore, I was no longer a star (…) this idea germinated in my brain. When you’re no longer Hannah Montana, no one cares about you. That was the idea”.

The American actress and singer then had to do a lot of work on herself to detach herself from this traumatic preconception.

Jack Gleeson in Game Of Thrones





We said it above, Game Of Thrones is a series that has both left its mark on the universe of series and on the actors who participated in it, for better or for worse. In the first seasons Jack Gleeson brilliantly interprets the detestable Joffrey Baratheon and his acting is such that some seem to have forgotten that his character is fictional. Gleeson has received an impressive number of threatening letters and it’s bound to be something that leaves a mark, even more so for such a young actor.

Katherine Langford with her role in the teen series 13 Reasons Why





Series 13 Reasons Why featured extremely dark and violent themes, such as rape, school bullying and suicide. Obviously, performing such things for a young cast can be grueling and upsetting and, in an attempt to alleviate the various traumas experienced by the actors, the production brought puppies on set. A technique that did Katherine Langford a lot of good, as she revealed to Popsugar. Hannah Baker’s suicide scene was “physically difficult” to shoot and the actress admits to not having realized the weight of all this until after the end of the shooting.