Sophie Turner: the star of ‘Game of Thrones’ is pregnant again?

Despite the difficult times that the world is going through, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have raised suspicions of a second pregnancy that has driven their followers crazy.

It is no secret to anyone that over the years, fans have witnessed the maturity and complicity that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have shown after several years together.

And it is that the love story between the famous has been like a true fairy tale, and they are the clear example that fame does not make competition but a complement to create a true team.

The history of the romance between the famous began in 2016, when the actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld presented them at the MTV Europe Music Awards, and since then they have fallen in love with their millions of fans.

It is worth mentioning that being two of the most mediatic young people in the industry, and since the beginning of their relationship, they have tried to keep their romance out of the eye of the press.

But just a few months after meeting, they decided to make their courtship official when the protagonist of “Game of Thrones” published a photograph of the singer on her Instagram account, sitting on the stern of a ship and smoking a cigar.

But it was not until three years later when they said “I do” with a secret wedding in Las Vegas and two months later in 2019 with a celebration in style in France.

But their love was complemented by the arrival of their first daughter together whom they decided to call Willa, and although they are not sharing images of their baby on networks, they have been captured on the streets by some paparazzi.

Celebrities could be expecting their second baby. Photo: Hello Magazine

But now, the actress of “X-men” returns to give what to talk about after revealing a series of images where she is seen with what appears to be a baby bump, and fans assure that it is a second baby.

Is Sophie Turner pregnant again?

It should be noted that the English-Canadian actress and the singer have known very well how to handle the presence of the paparazzi, because on more than one occasion they have even smiled for the cameras.

And it is that the actress has assured that motherhood is one of the best stages she has gone through, and almost two years after being a mother for the first time, she could be expecting her second baby.

Turner has shared that he is in a moment of rest to be able to enjoy each of the aspects of his little baby, so a second would be the perfect complement for the couple.

The actress and her husband were seen last Wednesday, February 16, while they went out to breakfast in the neighborhood of ‘Los Feliz’, in Los Angeles, California, where Sophie showed off her new “curves”.

And it is that with only 25 years of age, the actress showed off her ‘tummy’ with a pistachio green knitted minidress that contrasted with her characteristic red hair, one that had not been seen since her role as “Sansa Stark”.

But true to form, the young woman was smiling as photographers ran around her to get the best shot of what could be her second baby.

