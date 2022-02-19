Sophie Turner: the star of ‘Game of Thrones’ is pregnant again?

Despite the difficult times that the world is going through, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have raised suspicions of a second pregnancy that has driven their followers crazy.

It is no secret to anyone that over the years, fans have witnessed the maturity and complicity that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have shown after several years together.

