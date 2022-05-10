Sophie Turner’s family outing, Olivia Culpo’s shopping spree: celebrities in one click
In addition, Charlotte McKinney made a photographic production, and Chris Brown celebrated his birthday with Paris Jackson.
Hulk turns 60: the series that changed the history of Marvel, the refusal of Schwarzenegger and the failed films
It was comics, cartoons, a legendary fiction and several cinematographic attempts. And it even meant Stan Lee’s first cameo. Today, the green hero arrives with more force than ever to his new anniversary
Mariana Garza applauded Sasha Sokol for uncovering her case with Luis de Llano: “It’s a very painful issue”
The former Timbiriche shared her feelings after being reserved when commenting on the relationship between Sasha and the television producer
Pity Álvarez sang again: a recent video in which he is with a rock band went viral
The musician is admitted to a therapeutic center after having passed through the mental health program of the Ezeiza federal prison, arrested for killing a man in 2018
Who is Ricardo Crespo, former Garibaldi and “Hot Chef” sentenced to 19 years in prison for abusing his daughter
Singer, model, actor and host, the 45-year-old man participated in projects such as La rosa de Guadalupe, El Señor de los Cielos and the series Control Z
