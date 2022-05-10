Sophie Turner’s family outing, Olivia Culpo’s shopping spree: celebrities in one click

Night out. Chris Brown celebrated his birthday with Paris Jackson at a private club in Los Angeles and the two were photographed leaving the room. They did not go unnoticed with their looks: they opted for multicolored outfits and he also wore sunglasses (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Workday. Charlotte McKinney made a photographic production on the beaches of Los Angeles. There, she posed against a wall and a patterned bikini with a jean jumpsuit

Shopping day. Olivia Culpo visited the most exclusive stores in London, England. She was photographed when she was leaving an exclusive store for handbags and purses. She wore high-waisted jeans and a white top that she combined with a vest and a colorful bag.

Eva Mendes was photographed arriving at JFK airport in New York. She wore a long print dress with three quarter sleeves and black leather boots. In addition, she wore a mask and took it off when she left the establishment.

Lucy Hale went for a walk through the streets of Los Angeles and took the opportunity to walk her dogs. Also, she stopped at a local and bought coffee to go. She wore a comfortable look: yellow jogging, brown top and white jacket

Fun night. Emma Roberts went to eat with a group of friends at an exclusive restaurant in West Hollywood. She wore a printed dress with a collar and embroidered ends

Sophie Turner took her son for a walk in the stroller and showed her pregnancy: expecting a baby with Joe Jonas. She wore a white t-shirt and jogging set with sneakers and wore sunglasses on her head.

Romantic date. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in New York. The newlywed couple greeted the press as they left the scene and got into the private security van that was waiting for them to return home.

romantic vacation. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel chose the paradisiacal beaches of Cabo, in Mexico, to enjoy a few days off. There, they sunbathed, cooled off in the sea, practiced water sports, and met a group of friends

Theater night. Pamela Anderson posed for the photographers who found her outside the show “Chicago The Musical” in New York. She wore a gray catsuit with glitter and sunglasses. In addition, she reached out to fans and signed autographs (Photos: The Grosby Group)

