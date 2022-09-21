Sophisticated restaurants in Rome where the ‘beautiful people’ dine

Rome is one of our favorite cities in the world, its beauty is overwhelming. And although it seems complicated, in its streets we find luxury restaurants that slip between trattoria and oysters. Being Roman, in them we find perhaps a Michelin star -we already know about the virtues of gastronomy-, perhaps a terrace with hypnotic views. Or they are in one of those places full of charm. On your next visit to Rome, make a reservation at one of these restaurants. You will not only have a good dinner. You are likely to meet someone celebrity.

Ristorante Camponeschi

It is another of those restaurants that are located in a charming square and that is why they already win in magic. We are talking about Camponeschi, in Piazza Farnese, near Via Giulia, one of the most beautiful areas of Rome. It’s only available for dinner, so it’s nice to sit at one of its tables and watch the sunset over the Eternal City. They defend that it is the meeting point of the jet set international, and that is also part of its charm. It’s one of those ingredients off the menu. They carry more than 30 years being a benchmark in Roman gastronomy. Lizza Minnelli, Michael Bublé, Quentin Tarantino, Naomi Campbell, Kerry Kennedy… The list of artists is endless.

Ristorante Camponeschi, Piazza Farnese

Smell

At Palazzo Manfredi, one of Rome’s Relais & Châteaux, is one of the Michelin stars of the city. And it is found within palaceon the top floor, so you can imagine the wonderful views of the Colosseum. The kitchen is run by Giuseppe di Iorio. Angelina Jolie has dined here with these wonderful views.

Aroma, Via Labicana 125

Pierluigi

Pierluigi is said to be the first fish restaurant in Rome. They have been open since 1938, so they know about service, which is exquisite. It is located in a beautiful square in via di Monserrat -in Piazza di’ Ricco-, and in addition to the exceptional service, its refined and sophisticated appearance -and modernized, because they have been updated although already in 1980 Roberto Lisi opted for it – makes it one of the best places to dine in the center of Rome. Some of the personalities who have dined? Jessica Alba, Anna Wintour, George Clooney…

Pierluigi Restaurant, Piazza di’Ricco 144.